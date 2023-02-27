Egypt's foreign minister meets Assad in first Syria visit since war

Shoukry did not respond to reporters' questions on whether Egypt would support lifting the Arab League's suspension of Syria.

SISI CALL

Ties between Syria and Egypt were briefly cut during the Muslim Brotherhood-led government of President Mohamed Mursi.

Egypt reopened its embassy in Syria in 2013 after the army removed Mursi from power, but kept Assad at arm's length. Shoukry met Mekdad in 2021 on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly

Following the quake, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi spoke with Assad by phone for the first time and on Sunday a delegation of parliamentarians from around the region - including Egypt's parliament speaker - met Assad in Damascus.

Washington has voiced opposition to any moves towards rehabilitating or normalising ties with Assad, citing his government's brutality during the conflict and the need to see progress towards a political solution.

Saudi Arabia, which remains at odds with Assad, has said consensus was building in the Arab world that isolating Syria was not working and that dialogue with Damascus was needed at some point to at least address humanitarian issues.

Shoukry is also due to visit to Turkey on Monday, pointing to another shift in Egypt's foreign ties.

Diplomatic relations between Egypt and Turkey were severed after Sisi led the overthrow of Mursi, who had enjoyed support from Erdogan and his Islamist-rooted AK Party during his short-lived presidency.

Erdogan and Sisi met and shook hands during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - another country with which Egypt has rebuilt relations - and Turkish companies earlier this month committed to $500 million in new investments in Egypt.