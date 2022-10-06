Russia submits objections to Ukraine genocide case in World Court

The filing, which the court tweeted Thursday it had received on Oct 3, has not been made public.

In a letter to the United Nations in March, Moscow argued that the ICJ, also known as the World Court, did not have jurisdiction because the genocide convention does not regulate the use of force between states.

The filing signifies a change in Moscow's attitude to the ICJ case. Russia is now engaging with the court, whereas it has previously skipped hearings and not filed documents directly with the court.

Ukraine filed a case with the ICJ shortly after Russia's invasion began on Feb 24, saying that Moscow's stated justification, that it was acting to prevent a genocide in eastern Ukraine, was unfounded.