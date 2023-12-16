Israeli hostages killed in Gaza were holding white flag, official says

"We had so many hopes, expectations, that he would come back to us," his cousin, Alaa Al-Talalka told Israel's public broadcaster Kan from his Bedouin community's mourning tent.

"We're not going to start pointing fingers, who is guilty and who is not. It is just not the time," Al-Talalka said. "The families are thinking only of how to bring the hostages back alive. This is the time to ask for the war to end," he said.

More than 100 hostages remain in Gaza, held incommunicado despite Israeli calls for Red Cross access.

More than 100, women, children, teens and foreigners were released in a deal struck in late November. Others have been declared dead by Israeli authorities.

The news on Friday that three had been killed by Israeli forces prompted a late-night protest outside Israel's defence headquarters in Tel Aviv, where hostage families were expected to deliver a statement later on Saturday.

One father said each day left families guessing whether they will be next to receive bad news.

"We're in a kind of Russian roulette," Ruby Chen, whose son Itay is captive in Gaza, told reporters as he held up an hour glass. "Israel's government needs to get a grip and bring back the hostages."