Britain's Queen Elizabeth remembered as bridge builder in Ireland

Britain's Queen Elizabeth was warmly remembered across Irish politics from the prime minister to Irish nationalists Sinn Fein for the role she played in repairing relations between the two countries.

The queen in 2011 became the first British monarch to visit the Republic of Ireland since independence from London almost a century earlier, a step Prime Minister Micheál Martin described on Thursday as being crucial in the normalisation of relations.

She made powerful gestures of reconciliation for Britain's bloody past in Ireland during the hugely successful four-day state visit, culminating in a powerful and personal speech in which she expressed regret for centuries of conflict.

"During those memorable few days, the Queen did not shy away from the shadows of the past," Ireland's President Michael D Higgins said in a statement.