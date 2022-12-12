Zelensky's talks with other leaders signal diplomatic flurry around Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with US President Joe Biden and with the leaders of Turkey and France on Sunday, an increase in diplomatic activity around the war started by Russia that is dragging into a 10th month.

"We are constantly working with partners," Zelensky said in his nightly video address, adding that he expects some "important results" next week from a series of international events that will tackle the situation in Ukraine.

While Zelensky has held numerous talks with Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan since Russian forces invaded in late February, the accumulation of discussions in just one day is not a regular event.

Zelensky said he had thanked Biden for "unprecedented defence and financial" help the United States has provided for Ukraine and talked with the US president about an effective anti-aircraft defence systems to protect the population.

Earlier, Zelensky said that he held "a very meaningful" conversation with Macron on "defence, energy, economy, diplomacy" that lasted more than an hour and "very specific" talks with Erdogan on assuring Ukraine's grain exports.

Turkey, which acted as a mediator in peace talks in the early months of the war, also worked alongside the United Nations in a grain deal, which opened up Ukrainian ports for exports in July after a six-month de facto Russian blockade.