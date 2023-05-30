Blinken says US to consider visa restrictions over Ugandan anti-gay law

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said his government would consider visa restrictions against Ugandan officials and others for the abuse of human rights following the implementation of one of the world's toughest anti-gay laws.

Blinken said he has instructed the State Department to update travel guidance to US citizens and businesses over travel to Uganda.

The measures follow President Joe Biden's condemnation of the Ugandan legislation.

Biden said the United States may impose sanctions and would evaluate the implications of the law "on all aspects of US engagement with Uganda."

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Monday signed the anti-LGBTQ laws, which includes the death penalty for "aggravated homosexuality," drawing Western condemnation and raising the risk of sanctions by aid donors.