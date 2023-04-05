Why is China so angry about Taiwan president meeting US Speaker McCarthy?

Over the past three years or so, China's air force has flown almost daily into the skies near Taiwan, in which Taiwan calls "grey zone" warfare designed to test and wear out its forces. While China's air force has never flown into Taiwan's territorial airspace, it fired missiles high over the island after Pelosi's visit.

WHAT IS THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN TAIWAN AND THE UNITED STATES?

In 1979, the United States severed official relations with the government in Taipei and instead recognised the government in Beijing. A Taiwan-US defence treaty was terminated at the same time.

Post-1979, the US relationship with Taiwan has been governed by the Taiwan Relations Act, which gives a legal basis to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, but does not mandate that the United States come to Taiwan's aid if attacked.

While the United States has long followed a policy of "strategic ambiguity" on whether it would intervene militarily to protect Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack, US President Joe Biden has said he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan.

The United States continues to be Taiwan's most important international source of weapons, and Taiwan's contested status is a constant source of friction between Beijing and Washington.

WHAT IS TAIWAN'S POSITION AND DIPLOMATIC STATUS?

Taiwan's government says that as the People's Republic of China has never ruled the island it has no right to claim sovereignty over it or speak for or represent it on the world stage, and that only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

Taiwan's official name continues to be the Republic of China, though these days the government often stylises it as the Republic of China (Taiwan). Only 13 countries now formally recognise Taiwan after Honduras ended ties last month.

Taiwan's government says that as the Republic of China is a sovereign country and it has a right to state-to-state ties.