China Premier Li emphasised 'irresponsibility' of nuclear threats at Asia summit: US official

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang emphasised the "irresponsibility" of nuclear threats during a summit in Cambodia, suggesting Beijing is uncomfortable with strategic partner Russia's nuclear rhetoric, a senior US official said on Monday.

Li participated in the East Asia Summit on Sunday along with US President Joe Biden. The Chinese premier "spoke rather extensively about China's policy towards Ukraine," said a senior US administration official, who briefed reporters ahead of a summit between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday.

Li "put clear emphasis on sovereignty, on the irresponsibility of nuclear threats, the need to ensure that nuclear weapons are not used in the way that some have suggested," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The West has accused Russia of making irresponsible statements on the possible use of nuclear weapons since its February invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has in turn accused the West of "provocative" nuclear rhetoric.