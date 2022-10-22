Australia's east braces for more heavy rain, 'life-threatening' floods

Large swaths of Australia's southeast were under flood evacuation alerts on Saturday as the nation's weather forecaster warned major flooding could hit parts of New South Wales devastated by floods in March.

The emergency in New South Wales and Victoria, the country's two most populous states, comes as Australia endures a third straight La Nina weather event, bringing heavy rains.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned severe flooding was possible from Sunday in northern New South Wales, including the Northern Rivers, which takes in the regional centre of Lismore, among the localities worst hit by March's floods.