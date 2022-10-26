World Bank projects energy prices to decline 11% in 2023 after 60% jump in 2022

    বাংলা

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Oct 2022, 02:22 PM
    Updated : 26 Oct 2022, 02:22 PM

    The World Bank on Wednesday said it expects energy prices to decline 11 percent in 2023 after a 60 percent surge in 2022, with slower global growth and continued COVID restrictions in China posing key downside risks.

    The bank in its latest Commodity Markets Outlook projected a Brent crude average price of $92 a barrel in 2023, easing to $80 in 2024 but well above the five-year average of $60.

    It said Russia's oil exports could drop by as much as 2 million barrels per day due to a European Union embargo and restrictions on insurance and shipping.

    A proposed Group of Seven oil price cap could affect the flow of oil from Russia, but needed the participation of large emerging market, developing economies to be effective, it said.

