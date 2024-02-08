UN calls for mental health support for children impacted by Gaza war

A United Nations committee appealed on Thursday for "massive psychosocial support" for children traumatised by violence in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and Israel and said it would review Israel's treatment of children later this year.

Israel's military offensive in Gaza, launched in the wake of a deadly rampage by Hamas militants in southern Israel on Oct 7, has displaced most of the Palestinian enclave's 2.3 million people, left homes and infrastructure in ruins, and caused acute shortages of food, water and medicine.

Children and women make up the bulk of the nearly 28,000 people killed during the offensive, according to the authorities in Gaza. In their Oct. 7 rampage into Israel, the militants killed about 1,200 people and took 253 hostages.

"The rights of children living under the state of Israel's effective control are being gravely violated at a level that has rarely been seen in recent history," said Ann Skelton, chair of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child.