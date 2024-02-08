    বাংলা

    UN calls for mental health support for children impacted by Gaza war

    UNICEF said last week that nearly all children in Gaza were thought to require mental health support

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Feb 2024, 04:35 PM
    Updated : 8 Feb 2024, 04:35 PM

    A United Nations committee appealed on Thursday for "massive psychosocial support" for children traumatised by violence in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and Israel and said it would review Israel's treatment of children later this year.

    Israel's military offensive in Gaza, launched in the wake of a deadly rampage by Hamas militants in southern Israel on Oct 7, has displaced most of the Palestinian enclave's 2.3 million people, left homes and infrastructure in ruins, and caused acute shortages of food, water and medicine.

    Children and women make up the bulk of the nearly 28,000 people killed during the offensive, according to the authorities in Gaza. In their Oct. 7 rampage into Israel, the militants killed about 1,200 people and took 253 hostages.

    "The rights of children living under the state of Israel's effective control are being gravely violated at a level that has rarely been seen in recent history," said Ann Skelton, chair of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child.

    "We call for massive psychosocial support for children and families to relieve the traumatic and long-lasting impact of war, including Israeli children who were victims of, or witnesses to, the (Oct. 7) attacks and those whose family members have been taken hostage," she told a news conference.

    The Israeli diplomatic mission in Geneva said it would issue a statement on the UN committee's comments shortly.

    UNICEF said last week that nearly all children in Gaza were thought to require mental health support.

    Skelton said Israel had postponed its participation in a planned dialogue on child issues and that it was now scheduled to take place in September.

    "The committee deeply regrets that it did not have the opportunity to review Israel when time is of the essence," she said.

    Skelton also voiced concern for children living in the occupied West Bank, which she said faced "facing arbitrary arrests, extrajudicial killings and violence committed by occupying forces and settlers".

    Israel's military has said it operates against suspected militants in the West Bank.

    The West Bank had already been experiencing the highest levels of unrest in decades during the months preceding the Oct 7 assault on Israel, but confrontations have increased sharply following the Israeli ground invasion of Gaza.

    RELATED STORIES
    Palestinians, fleeing Khan Younis, move towards Rafah, during the Israeli ground operation against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the southern Gaza Strip, January 30, 2024.
    Hamas official says it has received new proposal for three-stage truce
    It was the first time since the collapse of the only brief truce of the war so far, that details were released of a new proposal being considered by both sides
    Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in this handout picture released on January 21, 2024.
    Hamas reiterates that Gaza war must end for any hostage release
    The success of the Paris meeting is dependent on the Occupation (Israel) agreeing to end the comprehensive aggression on Gaza Strip, senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri
    An Israeli soldier adjusts a weapon on top of a vehicle, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near Israel's border with Gaza, southern Israel January 21, 2024. REUTERS
    Battles rage as Palestinians say Gaza toll passes 25,000
    Israeli forces and Hamas fighters clashed in several places, from Jabalia in the north to Khan Younis in the south, the focus of recent Israeli operations
    An Israeli military vehicle operates at a location given as the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in this screen grab obtained from a video released on January 8, 2024.
    Israel presses on with Gaza offensive
    In the southern city of Rafah, an Israeli airstrike on a house sheltering two displaced families killed 10 people, the Gaza health ministry said

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps