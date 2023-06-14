Putin ponders: Should Russia try to take Kyiv again?

MOBILISATION?

Russia's paramount leader, though, was less than definitive on the topic, saying it depended on what Moscow wanted to achieve and pointing out that some public figures thought Russia needed 1 million or even 2 million additional men in uniform.

"It depends on what we want," Putin said.

Though Russia now controls about 18% of Ukraine's territory, the war has underscored the fault lines of the once mighty Russian armed forces and the vast human cost of fighting urban battles such as in Bakhmut, a small eastern city one twentieth the area of Kyiv.

Putin said the conflict had shown Russia had a lack of high-precision munitions and complex communications equipment.

He said Russia had established control over "almost all" of what he casts as "Novorossiya" (New Russia), a Tsarist-era imperial term for a swathe of southern Ukraine which is now used by Russian nationalists.

At times using Russian slang, Putin said Russia was not going to change course in Ukraine.