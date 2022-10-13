Russia is prepared to quit Black Sea grains deal, writes to UN with demands

In an interview with Reuters, Gennady Gatilov, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, said Moscow had delivered a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday setting out a list of complaints. UN officials are due in Moscow on Sunday to discuss the renewal of the agreement.

"If we see nothing is happening on the Russian side of the deal – export of Russian grains and fertilisers – then excuse us, we will have to look at it in a different way," he said.

He declined to make a copy of the letter available. A spokesperson for the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Asked if Russia might withhold support for the grains deal's renewal over the concerns, he said: "There is a possibility...We are not against deliveries of grains but this deal should be equal, it should be fair and fairly implemented by all sides."

Gatilov, a career diplomat who was deputy minister of foreign affairs before taking up the Geneva post, said that he saw fading prospects for a negotiated settlement to the nearly eight month war in Ukraine. He cited what he called "terrorist acts" such as an explosion on a bridge to Crimea.