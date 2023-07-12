Russia launches more air strikes on Kyiv and elsewhere in Ukraine as NATO meets

Russia launched a wave of kamikaze drone attacks on Kyiv and other cities for a second night in row, Ukraine's military said on Wednesday, hours before President Volodymyr Zelensky was due to meet NATO leaders at a summit in Lithuania.

Russia launched a total of 15 of the Iranian Shahed drones on Ukraine overnight, with Ukraine's defence forces shooting down 11 of them, the country's Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ihor Taburets, the military head of the Cherkasy region southeast of Kyiv, said on the Telegram messaging app that as a result of the drone strikes, two people were injured after a fire broke out in a non-residential infrastructure facility.

"A difficult night ... The enemy attacked our area with 'Shaheds'," Taburets said on the Telegram messaging app.