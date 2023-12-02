    বাংলা

    North Korea says interference in its satellites would be declaration of war

    Pyongyang says it will mobilise its war deterrence if any attack against its strategic assets were imminent

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Dec 2023, 04:45 AM
    Updated : 2 Dec 2023, 04:45 AM

    North Korea said on Saturday it would consider any interference with its satellite operations a declaration of war and would mobilise its war deterrence if any attack against its strategic assets were imminent.

    Pyongyang would respond to any US interference in space by eliminating the viability of US spy satellites, state media KCNA reported, citing a statement from North Korea's defence ministry spokesperson.

    "In case the US tries to violate the legitimate territory of a sovereign state by weaponizing the latest technologies illegally and unjustly, the DPRK will consider taking responsive action measures for self-defence to undermine or destroy the viability of the US spy satellites," the statement said.

    DPRK are the initials of the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

    North Korea says it successfully launched its first military spy satellite on Nov 21, transmitting photos of military installations in the US mainland, Japan and the US territory of Guam.

    A US Space Command spokesman, asked if Washington had the capability to interrupt the North Korean satellite's reconnaissance operations, said the US was could deny an adversary's space capabilities using a variety of means, according to US broadcaster RFA.

    The United States on Thursday targeted North Korea with fresh sanctions after the launch, designating foreign-based agents it accused of facilitating sanctions evasion to gather revenue and technology for its weapons of mass destruction programme.

    South Korea on Friday blacklisted 11 North Koreans for involvement in the country's satellite and ballistic missile development, banning them from financial transactions.

    RELATED STORIES
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Korean People's Army Air Force headquarters on the occasion of Aviation Day in North Korea, in this picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on December 1, 2023.
    N Korea's Kim calls for military readiness against any 'provocation'
    Tensions on the Korean peninsula have increased since the North last month launched a spy satellite, prompting Seoul to suspend a key clause in a 2018 inter-Korean military accord
    North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un meets with members of the Non-Standing Satellite Launch Preparation Committee, in this picture released by the Korean Central News Agency on Nov 24, 2023.
    N Korea says its new satellite photographed White House: Pentagon
    The nation last week successfully launched its first spy satellite, which it said is designed to monitor US and South Korean military movements
    A rocket carrying a spy satellite Malligyong-1 is launched, as North Korean government claims, in a location given as North Gyeongsang Province, North Korea in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on November 21, 2023.
    S Korea boosts military surveillance after North claims spy satellite launch
    North Korea said it placed its first spy satellite in orbit on Tuesday and vowed to launch more in the near future
    US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin attends a welcome ceremony before an annual security meeting with South Korean Defence Minister Shin Won-sik at the Defence Ministry in Seoul, South Korea on November 13, 2023.
    Austin: UN states concerned China and Russia helping N Korea
    Washington has accused North Korea of supplying military equipment to Russia for use in its war with Ukraine, and Moscow of providing technical military support to help the North

    Opinion

    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp