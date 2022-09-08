Queen Elizabeth under medical supervision as Royal family gathers in Balmoral

The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, a statement from Buckingham Palace says
Her doctors are concerned for her health, following further evaluation this morning, it says
But the palace adds the 96-year-old monarch "remains comfortable"
Prince Charles, Camilla and Princess Anne are at Balmoral and Prince William is travelling there
Prince Harry and Meghan arrive in Aberdeen, as do Prince Andrew and Prince Edward
On Tuesday, the newly appointed UK PM Liz Truss had travelled to Balmoral to be appointed by the Queen, in a break with tradition as the monarch would have normally seen her in London. But the Queen had suffered from mobility issues recently and so the meeting was moved to the castle
"My thoughts, and the thoughts of Canadians across the country, are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at this time. We’re wishing her well, and sending our best to the Royal Family."PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA JUSTIN TRUDEAU
Prince William, other royals arrive
British royals including Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince William and her sons Princes Andrew and Edward have arrived in Scotland by plane to be with the ailing monarch, television footage showe
-- Reuters
Plane carrying Royal Household members lands in Aberdeen
Plane carrying Royal Household members has landed in Aberdeen.
It's not known who exactly is on the flight from RAF Northolt, although we know that Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan, Prince Edward and Sophie, and Prince Andrew are all travelling to Balmoral.
Aberdeen airport is about an hour's drive from Balmoral Castle.
-- BBC
A flight carrying seven members of the Royal Household is expected to land at Aberdeen Airport shortly, the BBC understands.
The plane is travelling from RAF Northolt in London.
It’s not known exactly which members of the household are on board.
-- BBC
The first public signs that something was gravely amiss came with a flicker of activity in the House of Commons chamber as Liz Truss announced her energy price freeze.
It was a sign that the situation could be more serious than the careful words from Buckingham Palace suggested. The House of Commons had never been interrupted to hear news of the Queen’s health in this manner before.
-- The Guardian
Like everyone, I am deeply concerned to hear the statement from Buckingham Palace today. On behalf of every nation and citizen of the Commonwealth family, I send my best wishes to Her Majesty and the Royal Family. She will remain in my prayers.COMMONWEALTH SECRETARY-GENERAL PATRICIA SCOTLAND
I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say we send all the best wishes to Her Majesty The QueenSPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT LINDSAY HOYLE
The whole nation’s thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family as we all hope and pray for her full recovery.LEADER OF OPPOSITION LIBERAL DEMOCRATS ED DAVEY
Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon. My thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery.OPPOSITION LABOUR LEADER KEIR STARMER
My prayers, and the prayers of people across the @churchofengland and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today. May God’s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral.ARCHBISHOP OF CANTERBURY JUSTIN WELBY
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were already in Britain for a charity event, are now traveling to Balmoral, according to a spokesperson for the couple.
-- The New York Times
The BBC has suspended regular programming and shifted to continuous news coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s deteriorating health.
The queen, Britain's longest-reigning sovereign and the world's oldest monarch, has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year.
Her eldest son and heir Prince Charles and his wife Camilla travelled to her Scottish home Balmoral Castle, where she is staying, along with his eldest son Prince William, officials said on Thursday.