    Iran says US-Britain attack on Houthis will fuel instability in region

    ‘These attacks are a clear violation of Yemen's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a breach of international laws,’ an Iranian official said

    Published : 12 Jan 2024, 06:51 AM
    Updated : 12 Jan 2024, 06:51 AM

    Iran said on Friday it condemns the US-Britain attack on Houthis in Yemen warning that it will fuel "insecurity and instability" in the region, Iranian state media reported.

    "We strongly condemn the military attacks carried out this morning by the United States and the United Kingdom on several cities in Yemen", said Nasser Kannani, spokesperson at Iran's foreign ministry.

    "These attacks are a clear violation of Yemen's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a breach of international laws," he added.

