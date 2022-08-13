    বাংলা

    Russia claims full control of Pisky village in Ukraine's Donetsk region

    Russian forces reported that they had taken full control of the village on the outskirts in Donetsk region more than a week ago

    Reuters
    Published : 13 August 2022, 11:17 AM
    Updated : 13 August 2022, 11:17 AM

    Russian forces have taken full control of Pisky, a village on the outskirts in Ukraine's Donetsk region, Interfax cited the Russian defence ministry as saying on Saturday.

    Reuters was not able to immediately verify the report.

    Russian and pro-Russian forces had reported that they had taken full control of Pisky more than a week ago.

    The ministry also said that Russian forces had destroyed a US-supplied HIMARS rocket system near Ukraine's Kramatorsk and a depot with ammunition for the system, Interfax reported.

