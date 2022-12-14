Four dead after migrant boat capsizes off English coast

'TRAGIC LOSS'

Ambulances and emergency crews gathered on the quayside at Dover. Sky News said some people had been transferred to a hospital in Ashford, Kent, but it was not known if they were survivors or fatalities.

Speaking in parliament, Sunak expressed sorrow over the tragedy.

"I'm sure the whole House will share my sorrow at the capsizing of a small boat in the Channel in the early hours of this morning and the tragic loss of human life," Sunak said.

"Our hearts go out to all those affected and our tributes to those involved in the extensive rescue operation."

Interior minister Suella Braverman, whose ministry oversees migration policy, put the blame firmly on the trafficking gangs.

"Crossing the channel in unseaworthy vessels is a lethally dangerous endeavour," she told parliament.

"It is for this reason above all that we are working so hard to destroy the business model of the people smugglers: evil, organised criminals who treat human beings as cargo."

Braverman had recently called the wave of arrivals an "invasion", drawing an angry response from Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

The refugee charity Care4Calais accused the government of doing nothing to prevent migrant deaths, which it said were "wholly unnecessary and preventable".

"By failing to act, our government has blood on their hands," the charity said in a statement.

Migrants had suffered horrors such as conflicts, human rights abuses and torture, it said.

"They have been brave and resilient enough to escape and survive incredible journeys to come here and ask for our help. And yet we deny them."