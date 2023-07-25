    বাংলা

    IMF says suspension of Black Sea grain deal could raise grain prices 10-15%

    About 60% of Ukraine's exports were shipped via solidarity lanes and 40% went via the Black Sea while the UN backed grain deal was in operation

    Reuters
    Published : 25 July 2023, 05:59 PM
    Updated : 25 July 2023, 05:59 PM

    The International Monetary Fund estimated that Russia's exit from a deal allowing Ukrainian exports via the Black Sea could drive global grain prices up by 10-15 percent, but said it was continuing to assess the situation.

    IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told reporters the Black sea grain deal had been "very instrumental" in ensuring ample supplies of grains could be shipped from Ukraine, easing price pressures on food. Its suspension would likely put upward pressure on prices, he said.

    "We're still assessing where we're going to land, but you would be thinking that somewhere in the range of 10 to 15 percent increase in prices of grains is a reasonable estimate," he said.

    The IMF on Tuesday forecast that global headline inflation would fall to 6.8 percent in 2023 from 8.7 percent in 2022, dropping to 5.2 percent in 2024, with core inflation declining more gradually to 6.0 percent in 2023 and then 4.7 percent in 2024.

    Gourinchas told Reuters it could take until the end of 2024 or early 2025 until inflation came down to central bankers' targets and the current cycle of monetary tightening would end.

    The IMF last week said Russia's withdrawal from the initiative, which was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations last July, would hit regions that rely heavily on shipments from Ukraine, including North Africa, the Middle East and South Asia.

    The deal had allowed Ukraine to export around 33 metric tonnes of grain by sea and turned out to be an important factor for global food security.

    The European Union on Tuesday said it was ready to export almost all of Ukraine's farm produce via "solidarity lanes" - rail and road transport connections through EU member states that border Ukraine.

    About 60 percent of Ukraine's exports were shipped via solidarity lanes and 40 percent went via the Black Sea while the UN backed grain deal was in operation.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 23, 2023.
    Black Sea grain deal became meaningless: Putin
    Saying that Russia's conditions for the extension had been ignored, Moscow last week quit the deal
    A view shows a grain warehouse destroyed by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at a compound of an agricultural company in Odesa region, Ukraine, Jul 21, 2023.
    Russia pounds Ukraine's grain
    Moscow has described the attacks as revenge for a Ukrainian strike on a Russian-built bridge to Crimea
    A view shows a crater made during Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in an undisclosed location in Odesa region, Ukraine Jul 19, 2023. REUTERS
    Ukraine accuses Russia of deliberately striking Odesa port
    Russia attacked Odesa for the second consecutive night after quitting a deal that allowed the safe passage of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea
    Amfitriti, a bulk carrier part of the Black Sea grain deal, and other commercial vessels wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi in Istanbul, Turkey, May 10, 2023.
    UN asks Putin to extend Black Sea grain deal
    Guterres sent a letter to Putin proposing a way forward to further facilitate Russian food and fertiliser exports

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen