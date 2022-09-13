    বাংলা

    Scottish police make three arrests over protests following queen's death

    Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday in her holiday home at Balmoral, in the Scottish Highlands, at the age of 96 after a 70-year reign

    Published : 12 Sept 2022, 06:41 PM
    Updated : 12 Sept 2022, 06:41 PM

    Scottish police said they had made three arrests in Edinburgh relating to breaches of the peace - causing a disturbance - on Sunday and Monday as Queen Elizabeth's coffin was moved around the city.

    Elizabeth died on Thursday in her holiday home at Balmoral, in the Scottish Highlands, at the age of 96 after a 70-year reign, plunging the nation into mourning.

    So far, her death has seen hundreds of thousands of mourners line the streets to view her hearse as it travels around the country, mostly drawing tears, applause or sombre reflection.

    A 22-year old woman, who had been pictured holding an anti-monarchy sign, and a 74-year old man who were arrested separately on Sunday were charged with breaching the peace.

    The third, a 22-year old man arrested on Monday along the route of the procession of the queen's coffin through Edinburgh, has yet to be charged.

    Reuters could not verify the circumstances around any of the arrests.

    On Monday, footage of a hearse carrying the queen's coffin, followed on foot by her children, showed one protester heckling her son Prince Andrew, before being pulled from the crowd by a man. He was then separated from the crowd by police officers.

    Separately, a 45-year-old man was temporarily arrested in Oxford after a disturbance during the county proclamation ceremony of King Charles, Thames Valley Police said. Media reported he had shouted "who elected him?" as the proclamation was read out.

