Israeli commandos combing through Gaza's Al Shifa hospital: military official

Israeli commandos are searching through every building and every floor of Gaza's Al Shifa hospital and new information is emerging all the time, an Israeli military official said on Thursday.

"The operation is shaped by our understanding that there is well-hidden terrorist infrastructure in the complex," the official said, declining to be named.

Hamas weapons and equipment had been found in Al Shifa, the official said, adding that "Hamas has persistently worked to conceal infrastructure and cover up evidence" in Gaza's hospitals. Hamas has denied operating out of medical facilities.