NATO chief visits Kyiv, shows support for Ukraine in war

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg visited Kyiv on Thursday for the first time since Russia's full-scale invasion, showing the military alliance's support for Ukraine as it prepares to launch a counteroffensive.

Stoltenberg began his visit by laying a wreath in honour of Ukrainian soldiers killed fighting Russian forces in the east of the country and reviewing captured Russian armoured vehicles on the capital's St Michael's Square.

Ukrainian leaders and NATO officials did not immediately make any announcements about the trip, but top leaders visiting Kyiv often hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky.