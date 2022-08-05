    বাংলা

    Asian trip was never about changing status quo in Taiwan: Pelosi

    The US house speaker's visit to the island enraged China as she praised Taiwan's democracy and pledged solidarity

    Reuters
    Published : 5 August 2022, 04:05 AM
    Updated : 5 August 2022, 04:05 AM

    US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that her trip through Asia, which prompted an infuriated China to hold live-fire military drills in the waters off Taiwan, was never about changing the status quo in Taiwan or the region.

    Pelosi and a congressional delegation were in Japan on the last stage of an Asian trip that included a brief and unannounced stop in Taiwan, the self-ruled island that Beijing considers its own.

    Making the highest-level visit to Taiwan by a US official in 25 years, Pelosi praised its democracy and pledged solidarity, enraging China. During a news conference in Tokyo, Pelosi addressed the diplomatic storm caused by the congressional visit to Taipei.

    "We have said from the start that our representation here is not about changing the status quo in Taiwan or the region," she told a news conference after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

    China's state broadcaster said the military exercises that began on Thursday and are set to end on Sunday, would be the largest conducted by China in the Taiwan Strait. The exercises have involved live fire on the waters and in the airspace around the island.

    Five missiles landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), prompting Tokyo to lodge a strong protest through diplomatic channels.

    One of Washington's closest allies, Tokyo has been increasingly alarmed about China's growing might in the Indo-Pacific and the possibility that Beijing could take military action against Taiwan.

    Kishida said earlier that the two allies would work together to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, a key shipping route.

    Japan, whose southernmost islands are closer to Taiwan than Tokyo, has warned that Chinese intimidation of Taiwan is an escalating national security threat.

    RELATED STORIES
    US pushes Russia to accept swap after Griner sentencing
    US pushes Russia to accept swap after Griner sentencing
    Washington has reportedly offered to exchange a Russian arms trafficker for basketball star Griner and a former US marine
    Thai police say 13 people killed, 35 injured in night club fire
    13 people killed in Thailand night club fire
    The incident in Chonburi, southeast of Bangkok, leaves at least 35 others injured
    Airlines cancel, reroute flights during Chinese military drills near Taiwan
    Airlines cancel, reroute flights during Chinese military drills near Taiwan
    China deployed scores of planes and fired live missiles near Taiwan on Thursday in its biggest-ever drills in the Taiwan Strait
    Russia jails US basketball star Griner for 9 years on drug charges
    Russia jails US basketball star for 9 years
    Biden calls the ruling 'unacceptable'

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher