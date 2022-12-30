    বাংলা

    One of eight teen girls charged in Toronto stabbing death granted bail

    The other seven teens charged in the swarming death appeared briefly in court via video on Thursday morning before being remanded into custody

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Dec 2022, 06:18 PM
    Updated : 29 Dec 2022, 06:18 PM

    An Ontario judge granted bail on Thursday to one of the eight teenage girls charged with killing a 59-year-old man in downtown Toronto, Canada, this month, subject to conditions. 

    The teenager, whose name cannot be published, must surrender her passport, not have a cell phone, stay in Ontario and not go online except for school, among other conditions. Her bail was set at C$9,500 ($7,005.90) with two sureties. 

    Judge Maria Sirivar will give reasons for her bail decision Jan 10. 

    The other seven teens charged in the swarming death appeared briefly in court via video on Thursday morning before being remanded into custody. They are scheduled to appear on Jan 5. to schedule bail hearings. 

    The teenage girls are charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 59-year-old man just after midnight in Toronto on Dec 18. Police have not released the man's identity. 

    Three of the girls are 13 years old, three are 14 and two are 16, according to police. Their names cannot be published because of their age.

    RELATED STORIES
    Thai and Cambodian rescuers gather in front of the Grand Diamond hotel-casino as they struggle to extricate dozens of people feared trapped after a fire broke, killing at least 10 and injuring dozens in Poipet near Thailand border, Cambodia, December 29, 2022.
    Cambodian casino fire kills 19
    About 400 employees and patrons were in the Grand Diamond City casino and hotel in the town of Poipet when the fire broke out around midnight
    Rohingya refugees receive medical treatment at a temporary shelter in Pidie, Aceh province, Indonesia, Dec 26, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
    Risking death at sea, Rohingya Muslims seek safety in Indonesia
    Indonesian authorities have been providing them with medical assistance, food and temporary shelter
    An Afghan woman walks on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 9, 2022.
    UN halts some programmes in Afghanistan after ban on women aid workers
    So far, 12 countries and the EU jointly called on the Taliban to reverse the ban on female aid workers and allow women and girls to return to school
    Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer sits in a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse, assembled in Lansing, Michigan, at the General Motors display area during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, US, January 15, 2019.
    Michigan governor kidnapping plotter jailed for 19 years
    Barry Croft Jr, 47, a member of the far-right Three Percenters militia group, was convicted of plotting to abduct the Democratic governor

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher