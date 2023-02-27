Medical tourism looking sickly as patients watch their spending

Attila Knott has an empty dental hospital in Hungary.

The foreigners with bad teeth he was counting on never arrived, deterred first by COVID-19 and now by a cost-of-living crisis that has left the medical tourism industry struggling to recover even after the lifting of pandemic travel restrictions.

"People are more cautious," Knott told Reuters, staring at the empty building across the street from his existing Kreativ Dental clinic. "They think twice about spending big money all at once on something like dental treatment."

The businessman had aimed to open the new facility in March 2020 to serve more patients seeking procedures in Hungary for a cheaper price than at home.

Now, with patient numbers having halved from around 600 a month before COVID struck, he is thinking of branching out into colonoscopies and knee replacements.

For years, travelling abroad to clinics in countries like Hungary and Turkey has been an option for British and North American patients who face long waits, high costs or both for dental and medical procedures at home.

Operators had hoped for a rapid bounce back after curbs on travel were lifted.

But inflation fuelled by soaring energy and food prices since the Ukraine war started a year ago has left people with little money to spare, especially for cosmetic procedures.

In Hungary, which borders Ukraine, the war itself is making foreigners wary, Knott said.