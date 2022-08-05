US summons Chinese ambassador to protest military actions: Kirby

China launched its largest ever military drills in the seas and skies around Taiwan on Thursday, a day after US House of Representatives Speaker Pelosi enraged Beijing by becoming the highest-level US visitor to the island in 25 years. The live-fire drills are scheduled to continue until noon on Sunday.

The White House summoned Ambassador Qin Gang on Thursday, White House said.

The United States condemned China's actions, which it called irresponsible and at odds with maintaining peace across the Taiwan Strait.