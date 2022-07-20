UN report highlights hundreds of rights violations in Afghanistan

A UNAMA report said the violations weretargeted at a number of groups, including those associated with the oustedgovernment, human rights defenders and journalists. Women's rights had alsobeen eroded, it said.
"UNAMA is concerned about the impunitywith which members of the de facto authorities appear to have carried out humanrights violations," it said in a statement.
The term "de facto authorities"refers to the Taliban administration which took over Afghanistan in August lastyear after foreign forces withdrew and the elected government collapsed.
A spokesman for the Taliban governmentrejected the report's findings, calling them baseless.
"Arbitrary arrests and extrajudicialkilling are not allowed," Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter. Anyone foundguilty of such violations will be considered a criminal and will be dealt withaccording to Sharia law, he said.
Taliban officials have in the past saidretribution attacks were not happening with their leadership's consent and thatthey had barred fighters from such actions. They also said they had begun aprocess of purging their ranks of elements that did not fully followinstructions.
While the statement acknowledged stepstaken by Taliban authorities apparently aimed at protecting human rights, aswell as a "significant reduction in armed violence", it saidauthorities also bear responsibility.
UNAMA particularly mentioned the role oftwo bodies in violations - the Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Preventionof Vice as well as the General Directorate of Intelligence.
The report said the hardest hit victimswere those associated with the former government and its security forces.
It listed 160 extrajudicial killings, 178arbitrary arrests, and 56 instances of torture and ill-treatment of formergovernment employees.
Human rights violations also affected 173journalists and media workers, 163 of which were attributed to Talibanauthorities, including 122 arbitrary arrests and 33 instances of threats.
UNAMA also stressed the erosion of women’srights.
"Women and girls have progressivelyhad their rights to fully participate in education, the workplace and otheraspects of public and daily life restricted and in many cases completely takenaway."
UNAMA recorded 2,106 civilian casualties -700 killed, 1,406 wounded - since the Taliban takeover. A majority wereattributed to a local affiliate of the Islamic State militant group.