Can China broker peace between Russia and Ukraine?

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to soon visit Russia's Vladimir Putin and, according to media, hold a virtual meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky weeks after China proposed a 12-point plan for peace in Ukraine.

China's foreign ministry has said it is in communication with both sides and, while it has not confirmed Xi's plan for talks with either Putin or Zelensky, there is speculation that China may try to get the rivals to the negotiating table.

Following are some of the issues China and others are likely to be taking into account as it considers prospects for peace in Ukraine.

WHY WOULD CHINA TRY TO MEDIATE?

China has traditionally adhered to a principle of not interfering in other countries' conflicts, especially the more distant ones.

But a peace deal struck in Beijing last week between Saudi Arabia and Iran highlights a Chinese aim to project itself as a responsible great power under Xi's stewardship, analysts say.