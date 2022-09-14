Putin calls for calm amid deadliest Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes since 2020

BORDER FIGHTING

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan of attacking Armenian towns because it did not want to negotiate over the status of Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave which is inside Azerbaijan but populated mainly by ethnic Armenians.

He said the intensity of hostilities had declined although attacks from Azerbaijan continued.

Azerbaijan, which accused Armenian troops of carrying out intelligence activity and moving weapons along the border, said its military positions came under attack by Armenia.

Both Russia and the United States called on Baku and Yerevan to observe restraint.

"Whether Russia tries in some fashion to stir the pot, to create a distraction from Ukraine, is something we're always concerned about," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters, adding that Moscow could also use its influence to help "calm the waters".

Russia's foreign ministry said the conflict "should be resolved exclusively through political and diplomatic means".

The Azeri and Russian defence ministers spoke on Tuesday and agreed to take steps to stabilise the situation on the border. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held talks with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov and called for Armenia to "cease its provocations".

Charles Michel, president of the European Council, also urged the sides to de-escalate. Michel met with Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev last month in Brussels for talks on a normalisation of ties, humanitarian issues and the prospect of a peace treaty over Nagorno-Karabakh.

EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar was set to travel to both countries to support efforts to curb the violence.

France will raise the clashes at the UN Security Council, the office of President Emmanuel Macron said.