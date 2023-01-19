He fled Russia's draft, now he's stranded in a South Korean airport

For two months now, 23-year-old Russian Vladimir Maraktayev has been living in an airport departure lounge.

On Sept 24, having received draft papers calling him up for military service in Ukraine during Russia’s "partial mobilisation", the linguistics student left home in the Siberian city of Ulan-Ude and fled over the border into neighbouring Mongolia.

After travelling on to the Philippines, he flew to South Korea on Nov. 12, hoping to receive refugee status in what he considered one of Asia’s most stable democracies.

He applied for refugee status upon arrival, but South Korean authorities rejected his application on the grounds that fleeing conscription is not a valid reason to be given asylum.

After a six-day stint in a detention centre, he was returned to the airport. He has not left since.