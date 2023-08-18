Red Cross set to end funding at 25 hospitals in Afghanistan

An Afghan finance ministry spokesman said this year's budget had been finalised, but not publicly released.

The hospitals have been supported by ICRC since a few months after foreign forces left in August 2021.

Development funding was cut to Afghanistan as the Taliban - which has not formally been recognised by any country - took over the country. The sudden financial shock imperilled critical public services including health and education.

The ICRC and other agencies including the UN stepped in to try to fill gaps.

"The (ICRC) took this decision back then to save the healthcare system from collapsing due to the financial crises that Afghanistan was experiencing and because many development agencies and other organisations left the country while the ICRC stayed," Alcantara said.

The ICRC hospital program had originally covered 33 hospitals, eight of which have already been phased out, paying for the salaries of over 10,000 health workers and some medical supplies. The hospitals provided thousands of beds and served areas encompassing more than 25 million people - over half the population.

Neighbouring Pakistan is closely watching the development, a senior government official told Reuters. Pakistan, a major destination for healthcare for Afghans, routinely has thousands of medical visa applications lodged with its embassy, officials said.

"We are concerned about a further influx of medical patients," said the Pakistani official, who declined to be identified to speak openly about sensitive diplomatic issues.

Pakistan's foreign office did not reply to request for comment.

There is growing alarm over cuts to aid to Afghanistan, where the U.N. humanitarian plan for 2023 is only 25% funded, even after requested budget was downgraded from $4.6 billion to $3.2 billion.

Diplomats and aid officials say concerns over Taliban restrictions on women alongside competing global humanitarian crises are causing donors to pull back on financial support. The Taliban has ordered most Afghan female aid staff not to work, though granted exemptions in health and education.

Almost three-quarters of Afghanistan's population are now in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the aid agencies.