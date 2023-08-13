Black Sea wheat war is sideshow for grain deal

Nervousness around the unravelling of last year’s grain deal triggered short-lived spikes of 17% to 20% in wheat prices. Ukraine’s bombing of Novorossiysk only sent prices up 2% again on Monday. At $6.47 a bushel, expectations of bumper harvests are keeping wheat below the $7.60 peak reached last month after the first Danube strike. They are now around their level of October 2021, months before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Markets may be too sanguine. But they may be right to take the attacks in their stride if they are a prelude to a new grain agreement.

For Russia, hitting targets on a river that defines the border with NATO member Romania is a risky gambit: any incident could be considered as an aggression against the military alliance itself. But Ukraine can only hope to strike a new accord if Moscow gets something out of it, which was not the case in the original pact.

A lot will depend on whether the United States and Europe are ready to provide proper guarantees that Russian food exports can reach world markets. Allowing the Kremlin’s agriculture bank to reconnect with the SWIFT international payments system, as Putin has asked, would be a minor concession. Both Moscow and Kyiv know by now that protecting their vital grain exports is in both countries’ interest.