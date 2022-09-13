Locked in a safe somewhere in London: over 30 sealed royal wills

By convention, after a senior royal dies, the executor of their will applies to the head of the London High Court's Family Division for the will to be sealed. Successive judges in that position have always agreed.

Those details were unknown to the wider world until after the death in April 2021 of the queen's husband, Prince Philip, when it fell to judge Andrew McFarlane to deal with the application to seal his will.

The judge ruled that the will should indeed be sealed, but decided to publish his ruling to give the public some understanding of what was going on and why.

"The degree of publicity that publication would be likely to attract would be very extensive and wholly contrary to the aim of maintaining the dignity of the Sovereign," he wrote, adding that this was necessary for the monarch to fulfil his or her constitutional role.

The judge revealed the existence of the safe containing the royal wills and that, as the current president of the Family Division, he was in charge of it even though he had no knowledge of the contents of the sealed documents.