Rich countries failed to meet their climate funding goal

Rich nations failed to meet a long-standing pledge to deliver $100 billion to help poorer countries cope with climate change, the OECD said on Friday.

Back in 2009, developed countries promised that by 2020 they would transfer $100 billion per year to vulnerable states hit by increasingly severe climate-linked impacts and disasters.

In fact, they provided $83.3 billion in 2020 - falling $16.7 billion short of the target, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said.

The missed goal is no surprise. The OECD uses UN data processed with a two-year delay, and rich countries have already signalled the target would not be met until 2023.

But it is a blow ahead of COP27, the United Nations' annual climate summit in November, where countries will face pressure to cut CO2 emissions faster.

Finance has become a sore point in these talks, and developing economies say they cannot afford to curb pollution without support from the rich nations responsible for most of the CO2 emissions heating the planet.