July 23 2022

    Ukraine preparing to export grain from ports despite Russian strike: minister

    Russian missiles hit the southern port of Odesa, threatening a landmark deal signed just the day before to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports

    Published : 23 July 2022, 1:9 PM
    Ukraine continues to prepare to restart grain exports from its Black Sea ports despite a Russian missile strike that hit the port of Odesa on Saturday, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

    Russian missiles hit the southern port of Odesa, the Ukrainian military said, threatening a landmark deal signed just the day before to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports and ease global food shortages caused by the war.

    "We continue technical preparations for the launch of exports of agricultural products from our ports," Kubrakov wrote on Facebook.

