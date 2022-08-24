US military carries out strike in Syria on Iran-linked targets

The US military said it carried out air strikes on Tuesday in Syria's Deir al-Zor against facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

The strikes came even as the United States aimed to respond to a draft agreement proposed by the European Union that would bring back the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that former President Donald Trump abandoned and current President Joe Biden has sought to revive.

The military's Central Command said in a statement that such strikes were aimed at protecting US forces from attack by Iran-backed groups.