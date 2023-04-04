    বাংলা

    Russian children's commissioner rejects ICC war crime allegations as false

    The ICC issued arrest warrants for Putin and the Russian commissioner for children's rights for the war crime of unlawfully deporting children from areas of Ukraine occupied by Russia

    Published : 4 April 2023, 08:50 AM
    Updated : 4 April 2023, 08:50 AM

    Russia's commissioner for children's rights, who was accused by the International Criminal Court (ICC) alongside President Vladimir Putin of war crimes in Ukraine, said on Tuesday that the ICC's allegations were false and unclear.

    The Hague-based ICC on March 17 issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian commissioner for children's rights, for the war crime of unlawfully deporting children from areas of Ukraine occupied by Russian forces.

    The ICC said it had information that hundreds of children had been taken from orphanages and children's care homes in areas of Ukraine claimed by Russia. Some of those children, the ICC said, have been given up for adoption in Russia.

    Lvova-Belova told a news conference in Moscow that the consent of children's parents was always sought and that the commission always acted in the best interests of the child.

    If there were any specific problems with specific families, she said she was ready to help solve them.

    "It is unclear to the presidential commissioner for children's rights what the International Criminal Court's allegations specifically consist of and what they are based on," her commission said in a separate statement about its work released before the news conference.

    "The use of the formulation 'unlawful deportation of population (children)' in the ICC's official statement causes bewilderment," it said.

    It said it had also not received any documents about the case from the ICC, whose jurisdiction Russia does not recognise.

    The Commission said Donetsk and Luhansk, two Ukrainian regions claimed and partially controlled by Russia, had asked Russia to accept civilians, including orphans and children whose parents were missing.

    The Kremlin has said the ICC arrest warrant is an outrageously partisan decision, but meaningless with respect to Russia. Russian officials deny war crimes in Ukraine and say the West has ignored what it says are Ukrainian war crimes.

    Putin allies have cast the ICC, which countries including Russia, China and the United States do not recognise, as a "legal nonentity" that had never done anything significant.

