Four killed in Russian air strikes on Ukraine's north and south

Russian missile and guided bombs attacks on Monday killed four people in Ukraine's south and north, officials said.

A missile strike killed three people and injured at least eight more in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said.

An industrial building, seven apartment blocks, as well as medical and educational facilities were damaged there, authorities said. They did not disclose the nature of the industrial site.

Separately, authorities reported four guided bombs had hit the town of Bilopillia in northern Sumy region. One woman was killed and at least three more people were wounded in the attack that damaged shops and a city council building, the regional administration said.