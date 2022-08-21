Singapore PM says global geopolitical tensions affect security in Asia-Pacific

Investigators, who described Darya Dugina as a journalist and political expert, said an explosive device detonated on the Toyota Land Cruiser she was travelling in
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday said tensions between the United States and China and the Russia-Ukraine war affects security in the Asia-Pacific.
"We can expect more geopolitical contestation in the Asia-Pacific," he said, adding that Singapore would try its best to avoid being caught up in the "major power rivalry" .
Worsening US-China relations are making it "almost impossible" to work together on pressing global issues like climate change, pandemics, and nuclear proliferation, he said, speaking at the city-state's national day rally.