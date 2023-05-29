Russia hits military facility in Ukraine in new wave of strikes

Russian state-owned news agency RIA cited the defence ministry as saying more than one air base had been hit, but there was no confirmation from Ukraine of damage to any other air bases.

The Ukrainian capital came under attack for the 16th time this month after a second successive night of bombardment. But officials said most of the drones and missiles fired overnight had been shot down and no targets were hit in the morning.

The attacks, which sent Kyiv residents running for shelter in metro stations, were part of a new wave of Russian air strikes this month as Ukraine, armed with new Western weapons, prepares a push to try to take back territory Russia has seized in the "special military operation" which it launched in February 2022.

"With these constant attacks, the enemy seeks to keep the civilian population in deep psychological tension," said Serhiy Popko, the head of the city's military administration.

Moscow said it invaded its neighbour to "denazify" the country and protect Russian speakers. Western opponents dismiss the invasion as an imperialist land grab in which tens of thousands have been killed, millions uprooted and whole cities reduced to ruins.

Russia has repeatedly said it is open to resuming peace talks with Kyiv, which stalled a few months after Russia invaded, and has welcomed mediation efforts from both Brazil and China.