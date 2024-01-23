Seven killed in Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities

At one site, rescuers tended to dazed and groaning victims as workers swept away debris and broken glass.

"There was a very loud bang, and my mother was already running outside, shouting that we need to leave. We all went to the corridor," said Daniel Boliukh, 21. "Then, we went on the balcony to have a look, and saw all these buildings were on fire."

Emergency services said apartment buildings, medical and educational institutions were damaged in Kyiv. Some of the damage occurred next to the United Nations office, resident coordinator Denise Brown said in a statement.

When asked to comment on the strikes on Kyiv and Kharkiv, the Kremlin said that Russian military does not target civilians when it hits objects in Ukraine.

Tuesday's strikes also killed one person in the southeastern city of Pavlohrad, the regional governor said. The attacks damaged a gas pipeline in Kharkiv and thousands of residents were left without power after electricity infrastructure was hit, according to energy authorities.

Russia has carried out regular air strikes on cities and civilian infrastructure far behind the front lines since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Its troops, meanwhile, are attacking in several parts along the sprawling eastern front and seeking to seize the initiative, Ukraine's military says.