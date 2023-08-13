    বাংলা

    US, Japan to develop hypersonic missile interceptor

    Unlike typical ballistic warheads hypersonic projectiles can change course, making them more difficult to target

    Reuters
    Published : 13 August 2023, 03:46 AM
    Updated : 13 August 2023, 03:46 AM

    Japan and the US will agree this week to jointly develop an interceptor missile to counter hypersonic warheads being developed by China, Russia and North Korea, Japan's Yomiuri newspaper said on Sunday.

    The agreement on interceptors to target weapons designed to evade existing ballistic missile defences is expected when President Joe Biden meets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the US on Friday, the report said, without giving any source for the information.

    Officials at Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs could not be reached for comment outside business hours.

    Unlike typical ballistic warheads, which fly on predictable trajectories as they fall from space to their targets, hypersonic projectiles can change course, making them more difficult to target.

    Biden and Kishida are to meet the sidelines of a trilateral summit with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol at the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland, the Yomiuri said.

    The US and Japan agreed in January to consider developing the interceptor at a meeting of Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin with their Japanese counterparts, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada.

    An agreement would be the second such collaboration in missile defence technology.

    Washington and Tokyo developed a longer-range missile designed to hit warheads in space, which Japan is deploying on warships in the sea between Japan and the Korean peninsula to guard against North Korean missiles strikes.

    RELATED STORIES
    A tree lies uprooted on a street as typhoon Khanun batters the area in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo on Aug 2, 2023. REUTERS
    Typhoon Kanun kills 2 in Japan's Okinawa
    The typhoon pounded Japan's southwestern Okinawa and Kagoshima prefectures with heavy rain and gusty winds for a second straight day
    FILE PHOTO: A view of a flooded road following heavy rain in Akita, northeastern Japan July 16, 2023, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via
    Typhoon Khanun kills one man, knocks out power to one-third of Japan's Okinawa homes
    A man was crushed under a collapsed garage and went into cardiac arrest as 11 others sustained injuries
    A general view of a house submerged in floodwaters due to monsoon rains enhanced by a recent typhoon in Calumpit, Bulacan Province, Philippines, Aug 1, 2023.
    Typhoon nears Japan's Okinawa
    Khanun approaches Japan's southern island chain, threatening torrential rains and high winds
    FILE PHOTO: A view of a flooded road following heavy rain in Akita, northeastern Japan July 16, 2023, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via
    Flights cancelled, thousands advised to evacuate as Typhoon Khanun nears Japan's Okinawa
    Residents in a swathe of the tropical prefecture were advised to evacuate as the storm moved slowly northwest

    Opinion

    Next job-market challenge: the Great Unresignation
    Only left-handed people are in their right mind!
    The amalgamation of surrealistic metaphors with intricacies of human life
    Takir Hossain
    What is haunting Putin?
    Mostofa Sarwar