Bangladesh asks Adani Power for lower import price for coal

Bangladesh has sent a letter to Adani Power Ltd to negotiate a lower import price for coal under a power purchase agreement, the state minister for energy and power said on Thursday.

"We are following Newcastle index pricing for importing coal," said Nasrul Hamid.

"Now that we are getting a discount on the pricing for other coal plants, such as the Payra power plant, we want to open the door for negotiations with Adani, too. We have sent them a letter to discuss the issue."