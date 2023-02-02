    বাংলা

    Bangladesh asks Adani Power for lower import price for coal

    Bangladesh wants to open negotiations with Adani to import coal with a discount on offer, state minister says

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Feb 2023, 01:13 PM
    Updated : 2 Feb 2023, 01:13 PM

    Bangladesh has sent a letter to Adani Power Ltd to negotiate a lower import price for coal under a power purchase agreement, the state minister for energy and power said on Thursday.

    "We are following Newcastle index pricing for importing coal," said Nasrul Hamid.

    "Now that we are getting a discount on the pricing for other coal plants, such as the Payra power plant, we want to open the door for negotiations with Adani, too. We have sent them a letter to discuss the issue."

    Adani Power did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

