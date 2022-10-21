    বাংলা

    Day after US drone accusations, Iran advises citizens not to visit Ukraine

    The United States accused Iran of helping Russia operate drones against Ukraine

    Iran advised its citizens on Friday not to travel to Ukraine and urged Iranians already there to leave, semi-official news agencies reported, a day after the United States accused Iran of helping Russia operate drones against Ukraine.

    The Iranian foreign ministry advisory did not refer to the US allegation. It gave a telephone number for the Iranian embassy in Kyiv to call for advice.

    "Due to the military escalation in Ukraine, all Iranians are strongly advised to refrain from travelling to Ukraine. Also, Iranians living in Ukraine are advised to leave the country for their own safety," the ministry statement said.

    The White House said on Thursday that Iranians had been on the ground in Crimea helping Russians target Ukraine with Iranian drones, and that US efforts to negotiate a return to the Iran nuclear deal have been set aside for the time being.

