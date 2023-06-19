Britain launches preferential trade scheme with developing countries

Britain on Monday begun implementing a preferential trading scheme with 65 poor and developing countries to replace similar arrangements in place when the country was a member of the European Union, according to a statement.

The Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) removes or reduces tariffs and simplifies trading rules, the UK's Department of Trade and Business said in a statement.

DCTS covers 65 countries with a population of 3.3 billion people, over half of whom are in Africa, the statement said, and added the scheme was "more generous" than similar arrangements the UK was formerly part of under its EU membership.