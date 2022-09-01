Shelling shuts down Ukraine nuclear reactor as UN team attempts inspection tour

"As a result of another mortar shelling by Russian ... forces at the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the emergency protection was activated and the operational fifth power unit was shut down," Energoatom wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"Power unit No. 6 continues to work in the energy system of Ukraine" and is supplying electricity for the power plant's own needs, it said.

'PROVOCATION'

Meanwhile, Russia accused Ukrainian forces of trying to seize the plant and also of shelling both the meeting point of the IAEA delegation and the nuclear plant itself.

Russia's defence ministry said in a statement that up to 60 Ukrainian troops had crossed the Dnipro river, which divides territory held by the two sides, in boats at 6:00 am local time (0300 GMT), in what it said was a "provocation" aimed at disrupting the planned IAEA visit.

The ministry said that "measures had been taken" to destroy the opposing troops, including use of military aviation.

Separately, a local Russian-installed official, Vladimir Rogov, told state broadcaster RT that Ukrainian forces launched an attack out of "desperation" over the IAEA's inspectors' visit. He said Ukrainian assault troops were now pinned down by Russian air force.

Russian state news agency TASS reported that residential areas in the town of Enerhodar - home to the Zaporizhzhia plant - had come under "massive" shelling from Ukrainian troops overnight, citing Russian-appointed authorities.

Russian reports or the Ukrainian report of Russian shelling at the plant could not be independently verified.

Grossi said on Wednesday the IAEA mission aimed "to prevent a nuclear accident".

Russian-installed officials have suggested that the team from the UN nuclear watchdog would have only a day to inspect the plant, while the mission is preparing for longer.

"If we are able to establish a permanent presence, or a continued presence, then it's going to be prolonged. But this first segment is going to take a few days," Grossi said.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia region, said Russian troops had shelled the route of the IAEA mission planned to use to reach the power station.

Journalists who followed the IAEA convoy before being ordered to turn back due to the dangerous conditions said they had seen flashes of explosions in the sky from the city of Zaporizhzhia during the night.

A loud air raid siren had sounded at about 6 am as they prepared to leave the hotel with the IAEA mission.

'SLOW PROCESS'

Both sides have claimed battlefield successes amid a new Ukrainian push to recapture territory in the south.

"It is a very slow process, because we value people," said Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, referring to the Ukrainian offensive.

Moscow has denied reports of Ukrainian progress and said its troops had routed Ukrainian forces.

Russia captured large tracts of southern Ukraine close to the Black Sea coast in the early weeks of the over six-month-old war, including in the Kherson region, north of the Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula.