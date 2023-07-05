SCO says not against any country as it expands reach, welcomes Iran

He told the summit that Russia would stand up against Western pressure, sanctions and "provocations" imposed over what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Russia views countries such as China, India and Iran as key partners in confronting the United States and resisting what it portrays as US attempts to dictate the world order.

The summit took place barely two weeks after Modi was hosted by US President Joe Biden during a state visit, and their two countries called themselves "among the closest partners in the world".

DIPLOMATIC TIGHTROPE

In his online address, China's President Xi Jinping called for strengthening exchanges, ensuring common security and enhancing solidarity and mutual trust.

"We should keep in mind the overall and long-term interests of our region, and make our foreign policies independently. We must be highly vigilant against external attempts to foment a new Cold War or camp-based confrontation in our region," Xi said.

Both Xi and Putin pushed for switching to a system under which foreign trade could be settled in local currencies, a move that helps get around the use of the U.S. dollar, especially in the aftermath of sanctions following Russia's war in Ukraine.

India, which holds the presidency of SCO and the G20 this year, has walked a diplomatic tightrope as relations between Western nations and a Russia-China partnership have been fraught due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year, and Beijing's growing assertive presence in global geopolitics.

India's own ties with China have nosedived since a military clash on their disputed Himalayan border in 2020.

Speaking earlier as he opened the summit, Modi urged SCO members to jointly fight terrorism and tackle global challenges such as food, fuel and fertiliser shortages.

Modi spoke to Putin in a call last week in the aftermath of the mercenary mutiny. During the discussion, Modi reiterated a call for dialogue and diplomacy regarding the war in Ukraine.

Last year on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan, Modi told Putin that it was not the era of war, which is the closest India has come to addressing the issue directly with the Russian leader.

Both Putin and Xi are expected to visit New Delhi in September as India hosts the G20 summit, and Biden and leaders of other member nations are also likely to be present.

India has refused to blame Russia for the war and increased bilateral trade largely by lifting purchases of Russian oil to a record high, which has irked the West.