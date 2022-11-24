Indonesia struggles to get aid to quake survivors, rescue continues

"The conditions are steep," President Joko Widodo said of the rugged terrain as he visited Cianjur. "It's still raining and there are still aftershocks. The ground is shaky, so caution is needed."

Evacuation remains a priority, he said, adding that he wants to make sure distribution goes well. He visited emergency tents, handing out food to children.

Suharyanto, the disaster mitigation agency chief, said many have not received aid and officials have gathered nearly 200 volunteers to help distribute water, instant food, tents and diapers.

With dozens missing, rescuers used earth diggers and other heavy machinery to clear mud and debris in search of victims. Some areas that have been cut off by landslides could only be reached by helicopter, disaster officials have said.

Search efforts focussed on Cijedil village, where about 30 people were thought to be buried under a landslide, Joshua Banjarnahor of the national search and rescue agency, told reporters.