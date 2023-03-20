    বাংলা

    Thai PM slips in opinion poll, rival pulls ahead as election looms

    Paetongtarn Shinawatra's support jumped 10 points to 38.2% in the survey while PM Prayuth trailed in third place with 15.65%

    Reuters
    Published : 20 March 2023, 07:34 AM
    Updated : 20 March 2023, 07:34 AM

    Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha fell further behind his main election rival, the daughter of popular billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra, a new opinion poll showed, as the nation awaited the dissolution of parliament ahead of elections.

    • Paetongtarn extends poll lead to 38% support

    • Prayuth in power since leading 2014 coup

    • Shinawatra-backed parties have won all elections since 2001

    Paetongtarn Shinawatra's support jumped 10 points to 38.2% in a survey conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) published at the weekend, while Prayuth trailed in third place with 15.65%.

    Opposition politician, Pita Limjaroenrat, who heads the Move Forward party, received support from 15.75% of respondents.

    Thailand is expected to hold an election in May, which will continue a long-running political battle between the Shinawatra family and conservative pro-military establishment.

    Thailand's Royal Gazette would announce the dissolution of parliament later on Monday, Deputy Prime Minster Wissanu Krea-ngam said. An election must take place between 45 and 60 days of dissolution.

    Prayuth, who has been in power since staging a coup against the last Shinawatra government in 2014, shrugged off the latest survey result.

    "Poll is a poll. It depends on what the people want ... it should not damage the country - that is most important for the next government," Prayuth told reporters on Monday.

    "I want to do my best," he added.

    Paetongtarn, 36, better known locally by her nickname "Ung Ing" is one of the nominees for prime minister for the Pheu Thai party, which together with its previous incarnations has won every Thai election since 2001.

    The NIDA Poll, which surveyed 2,000 voters across Thailand in March, also showed that nearly 50% of respondents said they would back parliamentary candidates from Pheu Thai.

    Paetongtarn on Friday said she was confident of winning the election by a landslide, with the aim of averting any political manoeuvring against her party, which has previously been removed from office by judicial rulings and military coups.

    RELATED STORIES
    Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 36, the Pheu Thai Party's most visible candidate for prime minister, speaks during the general election campaign in Ubon Ratchathani province, Thailand, February 17, 2023.
    Thaksin’s daughter banking on nostalgia to win Thai election
    Paetongtarn is campaigning hard with a hope to reignite the kind of fervor that swept father Thaksin and aunt Yingluck to power in unprecedented landslides
    Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 36, the youngest daughter of billionaire former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, speaks as she attends a Pheu Thai Party news conference in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec 6, 2022.
    Daughter of Thailand's exiled former PM to seek premiership
    Paetongtarn Shinawatra will run under the Pheu Thai Party, the latest incarnation of a populist movement founded by her billionaire family two decades ago
    Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha greets royalists, at The Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, November 1, 2020.
    Thai princess remains unconscious weeks after collapsing
    The eldest child of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn lost consciousness on Dec 15 due to severe heart arrhythmia
    Representational photo
    Cambodia border casino fire kills 7, injures 53
    The fire broke out at about midnight on Wednesday at the Grand Diamond City Casino in the town of Poipet

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher